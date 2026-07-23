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Donegal Group (DGICB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Donegal Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Donegal Group is set to report earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $0.42 per share on $231.5 million in revenue.
  • The company’s last quarter fell short of expectations, posting $0.30 EPS versus the $0.45 consensus and revenue of $236.0 million versus estimates of $247.8 million.
  • Donegal Group recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share, implying a 3.0% yield; the stock also carries a consensus Hold rating.
  • Interested in Donegal Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $231.5280 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $247.83 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB opened at $22.98 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $851.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on DGICB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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