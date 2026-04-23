Donegal Group (DGICB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4489 per share and revenue of $247.8310 million for the quarter.

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Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of DGICB opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $698.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DGICB

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

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