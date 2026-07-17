Donegal Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Donegal Group Stock Down 10.8%

NASDAQ DGICB opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $862.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.83 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

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