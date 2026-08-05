Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Donegal Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 761% from the previous session's volume of 4,818 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $22.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $861.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $232.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.53 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Donegal Group stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,469 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Donegal Group Right Now?

Before you consider Donegal Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donegal Group wasn't on the list.

While Donegal Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines