Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Earns "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DFIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $61.50.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 65,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,390.24. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 562,144 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company's stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,077 shares of the company's stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,659 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 263,570 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company's stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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