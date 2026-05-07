DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research cut DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.03.

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DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,273,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,335. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 43,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,413 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,169,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $41,712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 136.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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