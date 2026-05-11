Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.2010, with a volume of 10061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.15 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Dorian LPG's payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 122,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,282,741.84. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

Further Reading

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