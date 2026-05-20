Dorian LPG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dorian LPG NYSE: LPG executives said the company benefited from a stronger VLGC freight market in its fiscal fourth quarter, while emphasizing a cautious capital allocation approach as the sector faces volatile geopolitics, high Panama Canal costs and an expanding orderbook.

On the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2026 earnings call, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer John Hadjipateras said Dorian LPG intends to “proceed judiciously” with fleet investment while maintaining a solid balance sheet. Chief Financial Officer Theodore Young said the company ended the March 31 quarter with $327.4 million of free cash and reported adjusted EBITDA of $106.6 million.

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Strong freight market lifts quarterly results

Young said the Helios Pool, through which Dorian conducts its spot trading program, earned a time charter equivalent, or TCE, of $65,600 per day for spot and contract-of-affreightment voyages in the quarter, reflecting “more favorable VLGC market conditions.” Overall pool TCE was nearly $63,300 per day, including the company’s time charter-out portfolio.

Dorian’s reported TCE revenue per available day was approximately $63,615 in the quarter, which Young described as the second-highest TCE rate in the company’s history. For the full fiscal year, the company earned $52,238 per day, with the fourth quarter offsetting what Young called a “relatively slow start” to the year.

Fleet utilization improved to 97.8% from 94.6% in the prior quarter as the company completed the last of its dry dockings for vessels in the 2014-to-2016 class. Daily operating expenses, excluding dry docking-related expenses, were $9,548, essentially unchanged from $9,558 in the prior quarter.

Young said the company’s six time-chartered-in vessels contributed positively to quarterly profits. Gross time charter-in expense for those vessels was $18.4 million, or about $34,100 per chartered-in day.

Dividend rises as company balances cash uses

Dorian LPG declared a $1-per-share irregular dividend, which Young said was the company’s 19th such dividend and brought total irregular dividends paid since September 2021 to $18.65 per share. Including the latest dividend, Young said Dorian has paid nearly $770 million in dividends since June 30, 2021, while generating $835 million of net income over that period.

Young said the higher dividend reflected “a constructive market outlook” while preserving flexibility for future fleet reinvestment. He said the board considers current earnings, near-term cash forecasts, future investment needs and the overall market environment in determining whether to pay dividends and at what level.

Asked by Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore how the company is prioritizing dividends, deleveraging and fleet expansion, Young described capital allocation as “a dynamic balancing act.” He said Dorian’s debt amortizes steadily and is attractively priced, while the dividend remains “an important part of the story for investors.” He added that fleet reinvestment remains under consideration as opportunities arise.

Fleet changes include Areion delivery and Cobra sale

Dorian took delivery of the Areion in late March, a fully ammonia-capable 93,000 cubic meter VLGC. Young said the vessel began contributing to earnings immediately, though the income statement impact will appear in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company borrowed $62.9 million in connection with the delivery, covering the final payment to the yard.

The company also completed the sale of the 2015-built Cobra in May and paid off $16.5 million of debt in the process. Young said Dorian expects to generate a gain of approximately $30 million from the sale, noting that the sale price was greater than the vessel’s original contract price in 2015. Dorian also expects to complete the repurchase of the Corsair from its sale-leaseback arrangement before month-end for about $24.2 million.

As of March 31, the company reported debt of $565.8 million. Young said the pro forma balance, after the Cobra-related debt payoff and Corsair repurchase, would be $524.7 million. At quarter-end, debt to total book capitalization was 33.2%, while net debt to total capitalization was 14%.

Hadjipateras said the company’s owned fleet includes 18 ECO-type vessels with efficiency-enhancing features and two new dual-fuel ships, with an average age of 10.3 years. He said Dorian hopes to expand the fleet over the next few years, with innovation in vessel design and efficiency serving as a catalyst for replacement tonnage investment.

Executives cite Panama Canal costs and geopolitical disruptions

Chief Commercial Officer Tim Truels Hansen said the quarter benefited from positive momentum in the VLGC freight market, supported by strong North American LPG exports and a wide West-to-East arbitrage. He said North American exports approached the 20 million-ton mark, while a long and cold winter in the Far East supported demand.

Hansen said the market was also shaped by geopolitical events and disruptions, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz described on the call. He said the closure reduced global seaborne LPG transport for the quarter, but also led to longer trade lanes and increased reliance on cargoes moving from the U.S. to Asia.

Young noted that posted TCE rates often do not include Panama Canal auction fees, which he said ranged from $200,000 to as high as $4 million in recent weeks, nor do they reflect the impact of ballasting around the Cape of Good Hope. In response to a question from Clarksons Securities analyst Omar Nokta, Hansen said actual realized earnings could be $10,000 to $30,000 per day below headline rates depending on routing, canal costs and waiting time, though he added that rates remained above $100,000 per day in the current environment.

Hansen said Helios has focused heavily on U.S. and Canadian liftings, estimating that the company’s current exposure is roughly 90% U.S. and Canada, with occasional West African or Australian voyages considered depending on pricing.

Energy efficiency and regulation remain in focus

John Lycouris, head of energy transition, said Dorian currently operates 16 scrubber-fitted vessels and six dual-fuel LPG vessels following delivery of the Areion. He said scrubber vessel savings in the fiscal fourth quarter amounted to about $3,482 per day per vessel, net of scrubber operating expenses.

Lycouris said LPG remained economically attractive as a fuel for dual-fuel vessels, with the differential between LPG as fuel and very low sulfur fuel oil at about $205 per metric ton during the quarter. He also said that when operating on LPG, the Areion can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 20% while significantly reducing sulfur oxides, particulate matter and other pollutants.

On regulation, Lycouris said the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 84 meeting concluded without resolving the final form or adoption timetable for the IMO Net-Zero Framework. If adopted at MEPC 85 in December 2026, he said it would enter into force in 2028, with the first reporting year likely in 2029. He said Dorian is confident its fleet will be prepared to meet future regulatory changes.

About Dorian LPG NYSE: LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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