DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.75. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 199,991 shares changing hands.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DDI. Weiss Ratings downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised DoubleDown Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 18.1%

The stock has a market cap of $537.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 28.48%.The business had revenue of $95.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ: DDI is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company's portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company's flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoubleDown Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleDown Interactive wasn't on the list.

While DoubleDown Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here