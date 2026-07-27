Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Post Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $219.45 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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