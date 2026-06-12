Douglas Milne Sells 1,600 Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) Director Douglas Milne sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.61, for a total transaction of C$128,976.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 800 shares in the company, valued at C$64,488. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position.

Get IGM Financial alerts: Sign Up

Douglas Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 500 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total transaction of C$40,345.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 700 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.65, for a total value of C$56,455.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 380 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.55, for a total transaction of C$30,609.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 400 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.59, for a total transaction of C$32,236.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 800 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.69, for a total transaction of C$64,552.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 112 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.31, for a total transaction of C$8,994.72.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.43, for a total transaction of C$8,043.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$88,539.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 320 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.55, for a total transaction of C$25,776.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Douglas Milne sold 1,400 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.54, for a total transaction of C$112,756.00.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$80.87. The company had a trading volume of 215,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,615. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.91. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$42.13 and a 52 week high of C$82.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.89.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IGM Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: IGM Financial remains close to its 52-week high, suggesting investors are still optimistic about the company’s valuation and recent momentum.

IGM Financial remains close to its 52-week high, suggesting investors are still optimistic about the company’s valuation and recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Shares have been trading well above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong longer-term price trend support.

Shares have been trading well above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong longer-term price trend support. Negative Sentiment: Director Douglas Milne disclosed multiple share sales on June 9 at around C$80.29 to C$80.69, with several transactions totaling well over C$1 million and reducing his ownership in a noticeable way. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$73.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGM

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IGM Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IGM Financial wasn't on the list.

While IGM Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here