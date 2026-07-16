Dover (DOV) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Dover to announce earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $2.2067 billion for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Dover has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $237.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Dover's payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dover from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dover from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $488,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Dover by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

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