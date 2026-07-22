DOWLING & PARTN Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for TRV

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $32.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $28.00. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies' current full-year earnings is $28.58 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Travelers Companies' FY2027 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $4.63. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $314.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $353.26.

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Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3%

TRV stock opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $252.26 and a 12 month high of $371.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its 200 day moving average is $302.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,639,037.60. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman McAleer LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Berman McAleer LLC now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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