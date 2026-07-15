DOWLING & PARTN Comments on Voya Financial FY2026 Earnings

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) - DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the asset manager will earn $9.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial's current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Voya Financial's FY2027 earnings at $10.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOYA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Get Voya Financial alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7%

VOYA stock opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,830. This trade represents a 58.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 151,462 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 203,101 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 660,743 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Voya Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Voya Financial wasn't on the list.

While Voya Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here