DOWLING & PARTN Has Bearish Forecast for FNF FY2026 Earnings

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Financial's current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial's FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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