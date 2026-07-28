DOWLING & PARTN Has Optimistic View of KNSL FY2026 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Collins now expects that the financial services provider will earn $20.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.25. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.72 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's FY2027 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $548.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $362.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.6%

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $361.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $321.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.74. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $287.20 and a twelve month high of $486.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares in the company, valued at $115,520. This represents a 660.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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