DOWLING & PARTN Reduces Earnings Estimates for Globe Life

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) - Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.40. The consensus estimate for Globe Life's current full-year earnings is $15.64 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Globe Life's FY2028 earnings at $17.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.60.

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Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL opened at $179.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $117.74 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business's fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,463,853.60. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $155,617,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 34,786.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,345,000 after buying an additional 879,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock worth $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock worth $200,734,000 after buying an additional 355,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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