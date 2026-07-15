DOWLING & PARTN Reduces Earnings Estimates for MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $9.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.95. The consensus estimate for MetLife's current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MetLife's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore set a $96.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. MetLife has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company's stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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