DPC Holdings PLC (NYSE:DPC) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

DPC Holdings PLC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.3750.

DPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of DPC in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DPC to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DPC in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DPC to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on DPC in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.50 price target on the stock.

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DPC Price Performance

DPC stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. DPC has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at DPC

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 903,448 shares of DPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $29,813,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 903,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,813,784. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David John Egan bought 275,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,086,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 294,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,719,457. This represents a 1,436.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,297,621 shares of company stock worth $75,821,493 over the last ninety days.

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