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DPC (NYSE:DPC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DPC with an outperform rating and a $53 price target, implying about 14.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts were generally positive: the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus, with three Buy ratings and one Hold, and a consensus target price of $52.38.
  • DPC opened at $46.26, and insider buying has been significant, including large purchases by a director and the COO; insiders have bought 2.3 million shares worth about $75.8 million over the last 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of DPC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DPC to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DPC in a research note on Monday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DPC in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on DPC in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $53.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DPC currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPC

DPC Price Performance

DPC stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. DPC has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 903,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $29,813,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 903,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,813,784. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Mays acquired 85,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $2,837,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 93,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,084,048. The trade was a 1,148.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 2,297,621 shares of company stock worth $75,821,493 in the last 90 days.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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