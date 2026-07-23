DPC (NYSE:DPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

DPC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DPC in a research note on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded DPC to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.38.

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DPC Stock Performance

NYSE DPC opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. DPC has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at DPC

In related news, Director Stanley A. Deal acquired 16,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,880. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David John Egan acquired 275,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,086,979.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,719,457. This trade represents a 1,436.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,297,621 shares of company stock worth $75,821,493 in the last three months.

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