Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

DPC (NYSE:DPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded DPC to a Hold rating, adding to a wave of recent analyst coverage on the stock.
  • Several firms have also started coverage, including Rothschild & Co Redburn and Jefferies with Buy ratings, while RBC assigned Outperform and Morgan Stanley issued Equal Weight. Overall, the stock now carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $52.38.
  • Insiders have been buying shares: the director and CFO made sizable purchases, and insiders bought 2.3 million shares worth about $75.8 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

DPC (NYSE:DPC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DPC in a research note on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded DPC to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DPC in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPC

DPC Stock Performance

NYSE DPC opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. DPC has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Insider Activity at DPC

In related news, Director Stanley A. Deal acquired 16,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,880. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David John Egan acquired 275,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,086,979.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,719,457. This trade represents a 1,436.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 2,297,621 shares of company stock worth $75,821,493 in the last three months.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for DPC (NYSE:DPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DPC Right Now?

Before you consider DPC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DPC wasn't on the list.

While DPC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Washington just made copper a national security issue
Washington just made copper a national security issue
From The Wall Street Reports (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines