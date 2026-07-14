D.R. Horton (DHI) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $9.1377 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered D.R. Horton from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.54.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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