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D.R. Horton, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:DHI)

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • D.R. Horton declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on August 13 to shareholders of record on August 6. The dividend yields about 1.3%.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and currently has a low payout ratio of 14.5%, suggesting the dividend is well covered by earnings.
  • D.R. Horton also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $3.20 versus estimates of $2.99 and revenue of $9.23 billion versus expectations of $9.10 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8%

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,318,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,629. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the construction company's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,777 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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