D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $123.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.17% from the company's previous close.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.92.

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D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.72. 700,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,790. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.23. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. D.R. Horton's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Key D.R. Horton News

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.R. Horton delivered fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, showing the business is still generating solid cash flow and closings. Article Title

D.R. Horton delivered fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, showing the business is still generating solid cash flow and closings. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised attention with a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Article Title

The company also raised attention with a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are also reacting to unusually large options activity, which suggests elevated expectations for volatility rather than a clear directional catalyst. Article Title

Traders are also reacting to unusually large options activity, which suggests elevated expectations for volatility rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on the earnings call highlighted a balance between improving margins and ongoing housing-market headwinds, reinforcing uncertainty around the near-term outlook. Article Title

Commentary on the earnings call highlighted a balance between improving margins and ongoing housing-market headwinds, reinforcing uncertainty around the near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Management cut full-year revenue guidance to about $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion, below Wall Street expectations, citing affordability issues, cautious buyers, and margin pressure from incentives and tariffs. Article Title

Management cut full-year revenue guidance to about $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion, below Wall Street expectations, citing affordability issues, cautious buyers, and margin pressure from incentives and tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also downgraded the stock after the report, warning that volatility may continue as the market digests the softer outlook. Article Title

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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