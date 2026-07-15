Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 26/27 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to announce earnings of $0.0927 per share and revenue of $856.8460 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 26/27 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $852.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.58 million. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,342 shares of the company's stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 235,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDY

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is an India‐based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services. Established in 1984 by the late Dr. Kallam Anji Reddy, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise offering generic and proprietary medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), biosimilars and custom research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). Its portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular care, dermatology, gastroenterology and pain management.

The company's core activities include the development and commercialization of cost‐effective generic treatments for branded drugs that have lost patent protection, along with in‐house research into innovative molecule development.

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