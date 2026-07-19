DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.5613.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research set a $29.00 target price on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DraftKings from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $880,156.14. Following the sale, the director owned 29,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,672.20. This trade represents a 53.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 556,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,509,737.44. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,991 in the last three months. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,758,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,542,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,665,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,790 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 19,119,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DraftKings by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,626,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $641,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,357 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,474,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $567,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,337 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DraftKings this week:

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). DraftKings had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.93%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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