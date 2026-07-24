Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Stock Price Up 8.8% - Still a Buy?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.9110. 77,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 650,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 8.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $887.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,443.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,800,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 24,680.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,663 shares of the company's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 94,281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,872 shares of the company's stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,294 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 495,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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