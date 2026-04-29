Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Driven Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

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Driven Brands Price Performance

DRVN stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. The company had a trading volume of 984,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,290. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 693,413 shares of the company's stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $10,725,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $8,137,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,911,000. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 3,846,166 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Driven Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms are reminding investors of the May 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status in pending securities litigation — procedural notices that increase outreach but are not new substantive allegations. Faruqi & Faruqi deadline reminder

Several firms are reminding investors of the May 8, 2026 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status in pending securities litigation — procedural notices that increase outreach but are not new substantive allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional investor alerts from other firms reiterate the same deadline and encourage affected shareholders to consider lead‑plaintiff motions — expect consolidation of outreach. Rosen Law Firm deadline reminder

Additional investor alerts from other firms reiterate the same deadline and encourage affected shareholders to consider lead‑plaintiff motions — expect consolidation of outreach. Negative Sentiment: A class action has been filed alleging investor harm for purchases during the identified class period; Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman is urging affected investors to act — this increases litigation exposure and potential damages. Bronstein class action notice

A class action has been filed alleging investor harm for purchases during the identified class period; Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman is urging affected investors to act — this increases litigation exposure and potential damages. Negative Sentiment: Firms allege Driven Brands disclosed erroneous financial statements and pervasive accounting/internal control failures that previously triggered a roughly 39% stock decline — such allegations raise the prospect of restatements, regulatory scrutiny and potential material liabilities. KSF: erroneous statements / 39% decline

Firms allege Driven Brands disclosed erroneous financial statements and pervasive accounting/internal control failures that previously triggered a roughly 39% stock decline — such allegations raise the prospect of restatements, regulatory scrutiny and potential material liabilities. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman highlights that Driven Brands acknowledged it is unable to file required financial reports and has received a Nasdaq non‑compliance notice — this regulatory issue is a key near‑term risk that can prolong uncertainty and volatility. Hagens Berman Nasdaq non-compliance update

Hagens Berman highlights that Driven Brands acknowledged it is unable to file required financial reports and has received a Nasdaq non‑compliance notice — this regulatory issue is a key near‑term risk that can prolong uncertainty and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Multiple prominent plaintiff firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, others) have issued alerts or filed suits alleging securities fraud tied to accounting failures — the breadth of legal activity suggests consolidated, high‑profile litigation ahead. Levi & Korsinsky investor alert

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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