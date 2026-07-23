DT Midstream (DTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $326.2730 million for the quarter. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.90. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream's payout ratio is 77.88%.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 21.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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