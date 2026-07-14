DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.2308.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wall Street Zen raised DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DT Midstream from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

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