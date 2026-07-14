Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
DT Midstream logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DT Midstream has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 14 covering firms, with an average 12-month target price of about $155.23.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including a rating upgrade from Wall Street Zen, a downgrade from Weiss Ratings, and reaffirmed positive calls from Raymond James and Scotiabank.
  • The company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, equal to a 2.4% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.2308.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Wall Street Zen raised DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DT Midstream from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,286 shares of the company's stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the company's stock worth $26,652,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DT Midstream Right Now?

Before you consider DT Midstream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Midstream wasn't on the list.

While DT Midstream currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines