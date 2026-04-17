DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,352,024 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 4,431,337 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,166,793 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $126.23 and a twelve month high of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $718,668,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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