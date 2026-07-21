DTE Energy (DTE) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $3.5711 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DTE opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,044,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $392,641,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,911 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $361,625,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,521,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $325,180,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,770 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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