DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.590-7.730 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DTE Energy's conference call:

Company secured major data center deals— Oracle (1.4 GW) is approved and under construction and a Google (1.0 GW) agreement has been filed with the MPSC; management says these projects (plus a 2 GW advanced pipeline and 3–4 GW additional pipeline) provide material upside and customer affordability benefits (Oracle ~ $300M annual; Google ~ $1.7B over the contract) and could drive roughly $5B of incremental generation/storage investment through 2032.

is approved and under construction and a agreement has been filed with the MPSC; management says these projects (plus a 2 GW advanced pipeline and 3–4 GW additional pipeline) provide material upside and customer affordability benefits (Oracle ~ annual; Google ~ over the contract) and could drive roughly of incremental generation/storage investment through 2032. Reliability has materially improved—management reported a ~90% reduction in outage duration from 2023–2025, the best all‑weather SAIDI in ~20 years, and rapid storm restorations (>99% restored within 48 hours in the March event), attributing gains to targeted grid investments and process improvements.

Solid first-quarter results and reiterated guidance—operating earnings were $407 million (or $1.95/share), with utilities driving gains, and the company remains confident in hitting the high end of 2026 operating EPS guidance and a 6%–8% operating EPS CAGR through 2030 (RNG tax credits cited as a key driver).

(or $1.95/share), with utilities driving gains, and the company remains confident in hitting the high end of 2026 operating EPS guidance and a 6%–8% operating EPS CAGR through 2030 (RNG tax credits cited as a key driver). Regulatory strategy to support affordability and potential rate-case deferment—DTE filed an electric rate case seeking nearly $800M of distribution IRM investment through 2030 and proposed a mechanism to capture excess margin from the Oracle ramp that could allow the company to defer the next rate filing until at least 2028 if conditions (including Oracle timing and approvals) are met; the IRP is expected in Q3 2026.

of distribution IRM investment through 2030 and proposed a mechanism to capture excess margin from the Oracle ramp that could allow the company to defer the next rate filing until at least 2028 if conditions (including Oracle timing and approvals) are met; the IRP is expected in Q3 2026. Near-term headwinds and funding demands—energy trading was down $59M in Q1 (timing-related, management expects recovery), corporate results were unfavourable ~$54M (tax timing and higher interest), and the company plans $500M–$600M annual equity issuance (2026–28) to fund an expanded capital plan, which raises dilution and execution/approval risk.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 3.2%

DTE stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.70. 1,625,262 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.34.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 354.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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