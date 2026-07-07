DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.75 and last traded at $155.4450, with a volume of 90399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.36.

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Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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