Ducommun (DCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8530 per share and revenue of $199.65 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ducommun Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,643. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $56.21 and a 52 week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.50.

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About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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