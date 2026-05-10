Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised Ducommun to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DCO opened at $137.64 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $148.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the sale, the director owned 20,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,629,683. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 124.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,091 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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