Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $166.80, with a volume of 170448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.54.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.05.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,032.28. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,795. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,368 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $80,134,000 after buying an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ducommun by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,966 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $63,829,000 after buying an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,371 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,772 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,470 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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