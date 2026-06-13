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Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Ducommun logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Ducommun from hold to buy, adding to a broadly positive analyst view of the aerospace company.
  • Several firms recently raised their price targets on DCO, and MarketBeat now shows a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $162.
  • Ducommun reported Q1 earnings and revenue above expectations, with EPS of $0.75 versus $0.68 expected and revenue up 7.7% year over year to $209.02 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Trading Down 0.2%

DCO opened at $164.69 on Friday. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $167.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ducommun's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ducommun will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $233,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,809,795. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,575,568.24. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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