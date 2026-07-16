Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Receives "Buy" Rating from Shore Capital Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 target price on the stock. Shore Capital Group's price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,075 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,177.22.

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Dunelm Group Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 867 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 780.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 872.46. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 707 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,249.

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 12,500 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 per share, with a total value of £95,500. Also, insider Ajay Kavan bought 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 756 per share, with a total value of £29,839.32. Corporate insiders own 34.19% of the company's stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

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