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Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Down 11.3% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dunelm shares plunged 11.3% in mid-day trading to $10.64 (from $12.00) on very light volume — about 122 shares traded, roughly an 83% drop from the average daily volume of 709.
  • Analyst consensus remains a Buy (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold); Jefferies upgraded to Strong-Buy on Feb 8 while Zacks lowered its rating to Hold on Mar 13.
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day ($12.24) and 200-day ($13.63) simple moving averages, indicating near-term weakness relative to longer-term trends.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dunelm Group.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY - Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dunelm Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Trading Down 3.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain's leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company's product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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