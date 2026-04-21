Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.0554. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $11.0554, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research lowered Dunelm Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on DNLMY

Dunelm Group Trading Down 7.9%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain's leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company's product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

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