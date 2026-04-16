DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1%per year over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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