DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.97.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2%

DD stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business's 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,412,070 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $740,165,000 after buying an additional 215,928 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,552,405 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,514,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $583,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $441,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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