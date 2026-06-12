Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $15,759,829.98 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,054 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $15,759,829.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,671,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,299,886.35. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10.

On Monday, June 1st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $9,070,615.92.

On Friday, May 29th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 105,362 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $6,139,443.74.

On Thursday, May 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 71,399 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,009,767.84.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 189,655 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $10,660,507.55.

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Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,338 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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