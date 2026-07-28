Go Pro
→ The 1974 Kissinger 'Secret' Wall Street Never Decoded (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)tc pixel

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
DWS Municipal Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DWS Municipal Income Trust shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $9.12, reaching an intraday low of $8.85 and last trading near $8.855 on volume of 114,939 shares.
  • The trust announced a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record July 22, representing an annualized yield of approximately 8.3%.
  • Institutional investors own 57.71% of KTF, with several firms recently initiating or increasing positions, including Osaic Holdings and Oppenheimer & Co.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DWS Municipal Income Trust.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.85. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.8550, with a volume of 114,939 shares traded.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company's stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider DWS Municipal Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DWS Municipal Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While DWS Municipal Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines