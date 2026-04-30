DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $3.1529 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $250,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 240.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,258.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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