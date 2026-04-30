DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.1550, with a volume of 1698624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $13.00 price objective on DXC Technology and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 16,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $250,637.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 816,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,435,855.24. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 13,258.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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