Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $430.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.13. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.Dycom Industries's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,076,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903,375 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $933,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,699 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 558,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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