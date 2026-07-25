Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.4231.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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