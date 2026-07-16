Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock's current price.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.08.

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Dynatrace Stock Up 0.3%

DT opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company's stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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